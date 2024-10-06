The Sikkim Senior Women’s team, along with Nagaland, has been declared joint winners of the inaugural NECDC Senior Women’s Interstate Friendship T20 Tournament after the final match was called off due to rain in Nongkhrah, Meghalaya.

Sikkim dominated the tournament, remaining unbeaten throughout and securing the top position in the group stages with eight points. Earlier in the competition, Sikkim triumphed over Nagaland by four wickets, further showcasing their strength.

Organized by the North East Cricket Development Council, the tournament was hosted by the Meghalaya Cricket Association and featured teams from the member states of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Sikkim.

This platform not only celebrated regional talent but also served as crucial preparation for Sikkim's upcoming participation in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, scheduled to take place in Lucknow from October 17 to 24.

Mr. Tika Subba, President of the Sikkim Cricket Association, expressed his pride in the team’s performance, stating, “We are confident this experience will strengthen our players as they move forward into the domestic season with renewed determination.”

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