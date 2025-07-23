Centre achieves full mobile coverage in Sikkim’s border villages, 90% in Northeast

The Government of India has successfully extended mobile connectivity to all identified border villages in Sikkim, while covering over 90% of similar habitations across the Northeast region.

Responding to a question by Sikkim Lok Sabha MP Dr. Indra Hang Subba, the Ministry of Communications informed Parliament that out of 5,200 border villages in the Northeast, 4,696 have already been brought under mobile network coverage. Sikkim, which borders China, Bhutan, and Nepal, now has all its 68 identified border villages digitally connected.

The development is being hailed as a major milestone, especially for remote and high-altitude areas in North Sikkim, where road access is limited and digital connectivity plays a crucial role in delivering education, healthcare, governance, and emergency services.

Under the Digital Bharat Nidhi (formerly USOF), 11 mobile tower sites have been set up in Sikkim to connect 13 villages, many of them located in strategic zones. The scheme has been instrumental in bridging the digital gap where private operators often avoid due to high infrastructure costs and low commercial viability.



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Between 2020–21 and 2024–25, the Centre sanctioned ₹1,775.53 crore for telecom projects across the Northeast. The funds have supported mobile tower installation, backhaul improvement, and network expansion, enabling reliable communication in some of India’s most difficult terrain.

Dr. Subba welcomed the achievement but pressed for continued efforts to ensure every household in remote areas is connected. “Connectivity in the border is not a luxury—it is a lifeline and a national priority,” he said.

The Ministry emphasized that mobile connectivity in border areas is not just developmental but also strategic, enabling faster emergency response and stronger state presence.

Efforts are underway to bring the remaining 504 villages in the Northeast under mobile coverage, with surveys ongoing and technicians often working in extreme conditions to ensure no village is left behind.