Sikkim Krantikari Morcha to celebrate August 10 as ‘Jan Unmukti’ and ‘Ama Samman Diwas’

The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) has announced that this year’s “Jan Unmukti Diwas” on August 10 will be celebrated on a grander scale and with deeper significance.

In a touching tribute to the silent pillars of Sikkimese society, the party has also designated the day as “Ama Samman Diwas,” or “Mother’s Honour Day,” to recognise and honour mothers across the state.

Since 2018, the SKM has observed August 10 as ‘Jan Unmukti Diwas’ to commemorate the release of party president and current Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) from Rongyek Jail after serving a year-long sentence in a corruption case. Over the years, the day has come to symbolise political resurgence and the people's voice for change.

The new dual observance was announced by SKM Secretary General Arun Upreti during a preparatory meeting held at the Rangpo Tourist Guest House on Tuesday. The session was chaired by SKM Executive President Kunga Nima Lepcha and attended by Chief Coordinator Ven. Sonam Lama, ministers, MLAs, party spokespersons, and senior officials.



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Upreti stated that Chief Minister Golay has directed the celebrations be made more inclusive this year by honouring mothers for their tireless, often unseen contributions to Sikkimese society. “Ama Samman Diwas will reflect the CM’s vision of celebrating the strength, sacrifice, and resilience of mothers across the state,” Upreti said.

As part of the occasion, the state government will distribute financial aid under the newly introduced Sikkim Ama Empowerment Scheme, aimed at supporting mothers economically. Additionally, free LPG cylinders will be provided under the Ama Sahayog Yojana, focusing on practical welfare support for women, especially those from economically weaker sections.

The SKM leadership also said that special emphasis will be placed on recognising women who have already benefitted from earlier party initiatives. These women will receive further support in the form of services, concessions, and symbolic recognitions as a mark of appreciation.

The announcement underlines SKM’s continued effort to combine political symbolism with grassroots empowerment, especially through its strong focus on women-centric policies.