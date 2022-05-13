Sikkim: Adressing International Nurses Day on Friday, Chief Minister P. S Golay stated that the government will establish an annual prize dubbed the "Chief Minister's Finest Nurse Award," which will be given to the best three nurses in the state on International Nurses Day each year (12th May). From 2023 forward, the award will be given out. He announced that the best three nurses will each receive a financial prize of Rs. 5 lakh, Rs. 3 lakh, and Rs. 2 lakh.

Today, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, the chief guest, attended the STNM Hospital to commemorate International Nurses Day. Dr. M.K. Sharma, DG-cum-secretary, Health, Dr. Pempa T. Bhutia, previous nursing superintendent of STNM Hospital, Dawa Lamu Targain, senior officers and physicians, other invited visitors, and the nursing fraternity of STNM Hospital were also present on the occasion.

The ceremony began with the lighting of a ceremonial lamp in front of Florence Nightingale's image, followed by the cutting of a cake to commemorate the event.

Students from the Sikkim Government College of Nursing performed a theme-based dance performance, and nurses from the Trauma ICU at STNM Hospital performed a Maruni dance. Similarly, nurse Neelam Pathak delivered a poem on Covd-19 authored by Shiva Prasad Neopaney of Rautey Rumtek.

Following that, the chief guest honoured nurses from various departments of STNM Hospital as well as district hospitals for their outstanding service.

In his remarks, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang wished everyone a happy International Nurses Day and praised the nursing community for putting on such a spectacular event. He proposed that International Nurses Day be added to the Health Department's annual activities schedule and honoured in a meaningful way each year.