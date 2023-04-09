Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Anil Chauhan on April 8 visited Air Force Station in Hasimara and forward areas in North Bengal and reviewed the progress of infrastructure development and logistics preparedness in the area.

The CDS who was accompanied by GOC, Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army interacted extensively with the troops deployed in the remote areas and appreciated their high morale and professionalism.

Later, the CDS visited the Headquarters of the Trishakti Corps at Sukna where he was briefed on the operational situation along the Northern borders of Sikkim.

CDS commended the formation for ensuring force preservation while also reaching out to assist the civil administration and local population in times of natural disasters and weather emergencies like the recent avalanche in East Sikkim.

He asked the formation to focus on training hard and remain vigilant at all times.

He also emphasized that soldiers must keep abreast with the latest trends in information technology, emerging cyber threats, and counter measures.

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