Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang launched the Jio True 5G services in the state on April 9.



With this launch, Sikkim will receive seamless internet connectivity along with improved network services in every village, gram panchayat unit and school.



“It is good to know that within a short period, Jio has been able to be one of the reliable network providers, and I hope they will continue to build on it. Best wishes to the entire team on the occasion, and I wish them success in all their endeavours”, stated CM Tamang in his Facebook post.



It needs mention here, Union Railwat Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on March 6 had stated that 5G will be operational in Sikkim before August this year.



He said this while addressing a programme on the release of a Special Postal Cover on ‘Go Green, Go Organic’ at Samman Bhawan, Gangtok.

Also read : Sikkim: Peaceful rally turns violent, HSP allege CM Golay of bringing 'Gunda Raaj'