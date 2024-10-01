The Citizen Action Party (CAP) has formally approached the High Court of Sikkim, delivering a letter to the Chief Justice regarding pressing concerns affecting the state's residents.

The party's president, Mahesh Rai, highlighted four critical issues, calling for judicial intervention in the wake of inaction from the government.

Firstly, the CAP expressed alarm over the mass transfer of teachers initiated by the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) Government following the 2024 Assembly elections. The abrupt nature of these transfers has reportedly destabilized educational institutions, undermining the continuity emphasized by the National Education Policy (NEP). The party seeks the restoration of stability in schools to ensure academic quality.



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Secondly, the party criticized a steep increase in vehicular taxes, which reportedly exceeds 100%, disproportionately burdening lower and middle-income families who rely on their vehicles for daily commuting and livelihoods. CAP is requesting a review of these rates to ensure they are equitable for all citizens.

The CAP raised concerns regarding the hike in taxes on forest products, which poses a significant threat to local communities dependent on these resources for their sustenance. The party has called for a reassessment of these taxes to safeguard the economic well-being of these vulnerable groups.

Lastly, the CAP addressed issues of political influence in job regularization processes, alleging that MLAs' recommendations compromise transparency and meritocracy in the hiring of temporary employees. The party urged the High Court to ensure that such processes are conducted fairly and without bias.