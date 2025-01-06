The Citizen Action Party-Sikkim (CAP-S) has strongly opposed Chief Minister PS Golay’s announcement of inviting renowned UK-based singer Ed Sheeran to perform during the 50th Statehood Day celebration. The party expressed concerns over the state’s current financial struggles and questioned the wisdom of allocating significant resources to such an event.



Ed Sheeran, whose concert fees are estimated between ₹26 crore (USD 3 million) and ₹36 crore (USD 4.5 million), would impose a heavy financial burden on a state already grappling with delayed payments to government employees and pending dues to small and medium contractors. CAP-S alleged that the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) government seems more focused on grand gestures and entertainment rather than addressing the pressing issues of governance and public welfare.



“Had Sikkim achieved financial stability with full employment, timely payments, and robust healthcare and education systems, we would welcome performances by global icons like Beyoncé, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, or Justin Bieber. However, such aspirations should not come at the expense of the common people’s well-being,” CAP-S stated.



The party urged CM Golay to prioritize fulfilling commitments made under the BIPASA initiative, ensure timely salary disbursements, and clear outstanding contractor bills before considering extravagant expenditures on celebrity performances. CAP-S emphasized that the government must focus on improving the standard of living for all citizens instead of catering to the desires of a select few.



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