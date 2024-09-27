Sikkim Chief Minister PS Tamang convened a crucial meeting at Samman Bhawan to address pressing land acquisition issues affecting infrastructure development in the state. The meeting brought together senior officials from the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), and Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL).

During the discussions, CM Tamang received detailed briefings on the various challenges related to land acquisition, road construction, compensation concerns, and ongoing disputes that have impeded project progress. The meeting aimed to identify solutions to streamline these processes and mediate specific cases that have caused delays.

Stating the need for collaboration among agencies and line departments, Tamang urged for a unified approach to resolve grievances while facilitating essential infrastructure development. Key officials in attendance included the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP), secretaries from various departments, District Collectors, and Sub-divisional Magistrates, all committed to advancing Sikkim's infrastructure initiatives.

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