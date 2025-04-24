On the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day 2025, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang extended his heartfelt wishes to all the elected representatives and the people of Sikkim. In a special message, he spoke about the importance of this day and how it connects deeply with the vision of Mahatma Gandhi, who always believed in the power of villages and self-rule.

The Chief Minister said that National Panchayati Raj Day is a reminder of Mahatma Gandhi’s idea of “Gram Swaraj,” where villages should be strong and self-reliant. He said the Panchayati Raj system brings the government closer to the people and helps in building true democracy from the ground level.



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He praised the work of Panchayati Raj Institutions in Sikkim and across the country. These institutions, he said, play a big role in the development of rural areas. They help in carrying out government schemes, solving problems at the local level, and planning development projects with the help of local people. He also appreciated the hard work of all Panchayat members and the staff of the Panchayati Raj Department who are working day and night to serve the people of the state.

The Chief Minister further said that on this important day, we must all promise to make our local self-governance systems even stronger. He stressed the need for better transparency and accountability in the system. He also said that Panchayats should get the right resources and proper training so that they can do their work better and serve the people more efficiently.

“We must work together to make our villages stronger, more vibrant, and self-reliant,” he said. “This is part of our dream to build an Aatmanirbhar Bharat and also to create a Golden, Prosperous, and Capable Sikkim.”