The Congress appointed Gopal Chettri as the president of its Sikkim unit, thus ending the long wait for the vacant post in the northeastern state.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge appointed Chettri as the chief of the party's Sikkim unit and also set up a political affairs committee in the state, according to a statement.

As per the AICC order, "Hon'ble Congress President has appointed Shri Gopal Chettri as the President of Sikkim Pradesh Congress Committee, with immediate effect."

The six-member political affairs committee comprises AICC in-charge of state Ajoy Kumar, Ranajit Mukherjee, Gopal Chettri, Snumit Targein, Karma Tashi Bhutai and Kamal Lepcha.



Also read : Sikkim CM lauds passage of women's reservation bill in Rajya Sabha