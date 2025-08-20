Cough syrup, tablets seized in Sikkim; one held at Melli check post

Melli Police Station seized a large quantity of illegal cough syrup and Spasmo-Proxyvon (SP) tablets concealed inside vegetable bags from a Pelling to Siliguri SNT bus (Regd. No. SK01D 0305) at Melli Check Post on Wednesday evening.

The operation, conducted around 7 pm on the basis of credible source information, was supervised by SHO Melli PS, Shri Kishor Chettri, and executed by PI Lata Berdewa along with her team.

One individual was arrested during the operation. The accused has been identified as Manav Tamang, 29, son of Ram Tamang, a resident of Reshi, Soreng, West Sikkim.



Also Read: Sikkim citizens hold candle rally to advocate street dog welfare

A case has been registered under the relevant provisions of the Sikkim Anti-Drugs Act (SADA), and further investigation is in progress.

Sikkim Police reaffirmed its zero-tolerance stance against drug trafficking, stressing its commitment to protect youth and society from the menace of narcotics.