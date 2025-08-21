DACS signs historic MoU with ITBP for supply of local farm produce in Sikkim

The Denzong Agricultural Cooperative Society (DACS) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) for the annual supply of fruits, vegetables, meat, chicken, fish, dairy products and other essentials.

The signing ceremony took place at the Sector Headquarters of ITBP in Samdur, Gangtok, in the presence of Shri Satish Chandra Rai, Hon’ble MLA-cum-Chairman of DACS. The MoU was signed by Shri Dhiraj Pradhan, Managing Director of DACS, and Shri S.K. Singh, Deputy Inspector General of ITBP.

The agreement ensures that priority will be given to local farmers from notified Vibrant Villages of Sikkim in marketing their agricultural, poultry, and dairy products to ITBP personnel.



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DACS, an apex cooperative society of Sikkim, has been catering to the ration requirements of the Indian Army in strategic locations of the state for over six decades. Poultry growers and farmers have benefited significantly from this cooperative system over the years. With today’s signing, DACS achieved yet another milestone by entering into its first-ever formal partnership with ITBP.

Calling it a “new chapter in the cooperative’s commitment to national service,” the leadership of DACS reaffirmed its resolve to ensure timely and consistent supply of rations, even in challenging conditions such as road disruptions and market shortages.

“This MoU not only strengthens DACS’s service to the nation but also expands opportunities for local farmers and producers across Sikkim,” said Shri Dhiraj Pradhan, Managing Director of DACS.