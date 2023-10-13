Tibetan spiritual Leader Dalai Lama has donated a sum of Rs 10 lakh for flash flood hit Sikkim.

The Tibetan spiitual leader wrote a letter to Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang along with a cheque of Rs 10 lakhs to help in the rehabiliation efforts in the Himalayan state. It was mentioned in the letter that a sum of Rs 10 lakh was being made through the Dalai Lama Trust towards relief and rescue efforts.

Reacting to the generous donation by Dalai Lama, Chief Minister Tamang has said, "On behalf of the people of Sikkim and our government, I extend our heartfelt gratitude to His Holiness for his gracious sentiments and generous support during this moment of hardship. We are deeply moved by His Holiness's compassionate concerns and prayers. We would also like to express our profound appreciation and gratitude to the Dalai Lama Trust for their invaluable assistance. Their unwavering support has been a source of immense strength and inspiration for our community."

Dalai Lama's donation comes after flash floods affected the Himalayan state while heavily affecting infrastructure and connectivity throughout the state.

The flash flood was triggered due to an outburst of Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim in the early hours of October 4 which caused heavy inflow in the Teesta River.

As a result of the flash flood, bridges, parts of NH10, small towns and infrastructure were severely damaged in the Teesta River Valley of Sikkim.

