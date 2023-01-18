Crusader of Organic Farming and former Chief Minister of Sikkim Pawan Chamling urged the government to showcase Sikkim's Organic Farming in upcoming

G20 Summit meetings.

Pawan Chamling asserted this during the observation of the 7th Organic Day celebration at Perbing, South Sikkim.

Sikkim is the first organic state in the whole country which was declared on January 18, 2016. The celebration event was organized by Progressive Farmers of Chuba Perbing.

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Pawan Chamling said "Sikkim's organic farming should be showcased in the upcoming G20 Summit, even though we have placed a suggestion to state and central government but the state Goverment has not incorporated the same and not included which is a very sad thing. Organic Farming has attracted international accolades and fame to the nation as well state but seeing this not part of the meeting is really sad he added.

Sikkim is the first Organic State of India after the declaration of Sikkim as the first organic state in the whole country on 18th January 2016.

The declaration was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his maiden visit last year wherein the PM officially declared the Sikkim state as a fully Organic State in the entire nation.

After the Prime Minster's declaration, then Chief Minister Pawan Chamling immediately declared that every year on 18th January will be celebrated as Sikkim Organic Day.