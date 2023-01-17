The declining fertility rate is what Sikkim's society must think and act says Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and is apprised of many remedial plans on January 17.

The Chief Minister has talked about the issue on various occasions and in public speeches and today also during the foundation stone laying event for the upgradation of Chupcha Choling Duchi Gurung Gumpa at Parakha, Pakyong he raises the issue.

CM said the declining fertility rate is a major concern for us, our population is getting less and if this trend continues then that would be very bad hence to control the same we have started “Vatsalya” a scheme benefitting the mothers and increasing the fertility rate in Sikkim.

This is a women-centric scheme where an amount of Rs. 3 lakhs of financial assistance for treating infertility would be given to couples having difficulty in conceiving where the couples can undergo In-vitro Fertilization (IVF) treatment.

Also Read: Sikkim CM orders timely implementation of DISHA schemes in state

Similarly, now we will soon start an increment policy for government employees who bear 2 children will be provided with one increment and if she bears 3 children then we will provide 2 increments.

Further, for non-government employees and women, we will come up with other economic packages for example one lakh grant for a second baby.

The Chief Minister in his address congratulated & extended his warm greetings to the Gumpa Committee and as well granted a sum of Rs 5cr for the upgradation of the monastery.

He highlighted that the State Government has prioritized the health and education sector as a long-term development of the state and also mentioned that the establishment of different universities in the upcoming days will set a new benchmark for quality education in the entire state. He wants educated intellectual youth of our society who have diverse wisdom and foresight, and apply their intellect and forward-looking visions for awakening society and also applying their knowledge to shape and protect, social standards and values.

CM also informed Sikkim has a low fertility rate of less than 1 per cent so we also extend the maternity leave for female government employees has been increased to one year (365 days), with the father receiving one month of paternity leave (30 days).