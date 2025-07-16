DU admissions 2025: Sikkim nominees among beneficiaries of 10 special quotas

Delhi University will continue to offer undergraduate seats under 10 supernumerary quota categories for the 2025-26 academic session alongside CUET-based admissions.

These include quotas for orphans, Sikkimese nominees, differently-abled students, children of armed forces personnel, single girl children, and outstanding performers in sports and extra-curricular activities.

While general and reserved category admissions begin with the first Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) list on July 20, admissions under supernumerary quotas like ECA, sports, and CW will start from the third round. Sports trials begin July 25, and ECA trials start this Friday.

Each quota has specific documentation and eligibility criteria, including government-issued certificates and CUET-UG scores.

The university has advised all applicants to stay updated via the admission portal: www.admission.uod.ac.in.



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