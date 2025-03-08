A 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck Sikkim today, with its epicenter located at 28.44°E, 87.24°N, at a depth of 10 km.

The epicenter was approximately 182 km from Tadong, and tremors were felt across the entire state.

No immediate reports of damage or casualties have emerged, but residents in several areas experienced mild to moderate tremors.

Authorities are monitoring the situation, and further updates will follow.



Also Read: Sikkim CM extends Women's Day greetings, emphasises need for equal opportunities