In the lush hills of Sikkim, a quiet yet powerful green revolution is taking shape.

The state’s flagship initiative, Mero Rukh Mero Santati (My Tree, My Child) has reached an inspiring milestone—5,552 families have registered to plant 108 trees for every newborn, reflecting an extraordinary grassroots movement blending tradition, environment, and community spirit.

Launched on February 2, 2023, by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang at Gangtok’s Manan Kendra, the campaign is more than just an afforestation drive. Rooted in the cultural and spiritual ethos of Sikkim, it aims to strengthen environmental responsibility through a deeply symbolic gesture—planting 108 trees, a number sacred in Indian tradition, to mark the birth of a child.

As monsoon rains usher in the plantation season, the initiative is expected to result in the planting of over five lakh saplings, setting a bold precedent in climate action and ecological stewardship.

According to the Forest and Environment Department, Namchi leads the state’s green brigade with 1,200 registrations, followed by Gangtok (1,050), Pakyong (900), Soreng (650), Mangan (400), and Gyalshing (352). The remaining participants hail from villages and smaller towns, signifying the campaign’s deep and wide reach.



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“This is not just an environmental policy, it’s a social transformation,” said Pradeep Kumar, Secretary of the Forest and Environment Department. “From ASHA workers to gram panchayats, everyone is working together—from registering the birth to planting the trees.”

The campaign saw global recognition at COP28 in Dubai (December 2023), where a Sikkim delegation showcased the initiative at the India Pavilion. The presentation resonated with world leaders, including UN Secretary-General António Guterres and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting Sikkim as a model of community-led sustainability.

The first week of July will mark the annual Santati Saptah, a statewide celebration where communities will come together to plant trees and celebrate new beginnings.

As saplings are nurtured across Sikkim’s forests, fields, and backyards, Mero Rukh Mero Santati is proving that when tradition meets action, even the smallest states can grow forests of hope.