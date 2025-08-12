Finals of 1st Sikkim state inter school badminton championship begin in Gangtok

The finals of the 1st Sikkim State Inter School Badminton Championship 2025 got underway today at the Indoor Badminton Court of Paljor Stadium, marking a key moment for the state’s budding shuttlers.

The two-day championship has drawn the best young players from across Sikkim, all vying for the coveted title in what has become a celebration of school-level sporting talent.

Education and Sports Minister Raju Basnet formally opened the event in a ceremony attended by Badminton Association of Sikkim President Jacob Khaling Rai and other senior members of the association, underscoring the state’s commitment to promoting sports and fostering young talent.

The finals, which conclude tomorrow, will be attended by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, whose presence is expected to add prestige and encouragement to the participants in this inaugural edition of the championship.



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