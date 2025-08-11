Sikkim: Two key leaders resign from Citizen Action Party

The Citizen Action Party (CAP) Sikkim faced a major jolt today as two of its prominent members, Yuvraj Dahal and Bizal Rai, tendered their resignations from the party with immediate effect.

In his resignation letter addressed to the Party President, Yuvraj Dahal, a resident of Lungzick in the 03-Maneybong Dentam Constituency, announced his decision to step down from CAP.

Dahal, who had served as Treasurer and later as Secretary to the Party President, expressed gratitude for the opportunity and described his tenure as a “valuable and memorable chapter” in his life.



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Meanwhile, Bizal Rai, who held the position of President of the Digital Communication Council and served as State Social Media In-charge, also resigned from both his post and the party’s primary membership. In his letter, Rai thanked the leadership for their trust and guidance, highlighting his time in the party as an “invaluable learning experience” and expressing pride in the achievements made during his tenure.

Both resignations come into effect immediately. The reasons for their departures have not been publicly detailed, but the twin exits mark a significant moment for the party’s internal dynamics.

With these developments, CAP Sikkim faces the challenge of filling two key organizational roles amid its ongoing political activities.