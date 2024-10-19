Changu Valley, located in East Sikkim, witnessed its first snowfall of the season on the night between Friday and Saturday morning. The scenic valley was blanketed in a layer of fresh snow, marking the arrival of winter and delighting locals and tourists alike.

The snowfall, which began late Friday night, continued into the early hours of Saturday, transforming the valley into a winter wonderland.

Earlier on September 29, North Sikkim saw heavy rainfall over three days, leading to the season’s first snowfall in Thangu (3,900 meters) and the Gurudongmar Lake region (5,425 meters), much earlier than expected. The sudden weather change also resulted in snowfall in the high reaches of Lachen and Lachung Valley. This unprecedented snowfall disrupted daily activities, causing road blockages and challenges for residents and visitors alike.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) quickly mobilized its machinery and workforce to clear the strategic roads in North Sikkim. Heavy rains over the past 96 hours also triggered multiple landslides, causing disruptions across the state. The Teesta River’s water level rose significantly, and key locations along National Highway 10 faced blockages, further complicating travel and transportation.

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