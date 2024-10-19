SIR Thutob Namgyal Memorial (STNM) Hospital is under fire for alleged medical negligence after a pair of surgical forceps was found in the abdomen of a woman 12 years after her appendix operation.

Mrs. Rita Chetri, now 51, underwent the appendectomy at STNM Hospital in January 2012. Following the surgery, she was discharged after 17 days, but not without recurring health complaints. Her husband, Balaram Chetri, explained that despite her persistent stomach aches, doctors attributed her discomfort to gastric issues and prescribed various medications without uncovering the root cause.

"We were given medications for gastric problems and vitamins, but no one thought to investigate further," Balaram said. "Sometimes, she felt unwell, but we had no idea that something serious was left inside her."

Years passed with no clear diagnosis until this year when Rita began experiencing urinary issues. After a biopsy in Namchi revealed concerning results, she was referred back to STNM for further examination. On October 7, doctors noted an infection, and an X-ray revealed the shocking discovery of the forceps.

"I couldn't believe it when they told me," Balaram said. "I thought it was impossible. The doctors assured us they could remove it, and on October 8, they did just that."

Following the surgery, the hospital confirmed that the forceps were successfully extracted from Rita's abdomen.

Speaking to India Today NE, STNM Hospital authorities said that a high-level meeting will be held today to discuss the issue, and they will provide updates once the meeting concludes.

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