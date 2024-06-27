Sikkim's first elected MP, Pahalman Subba, breathed his last at Central Referral Hospital early this morning. He was 90 years old and had been battling health issues for several days.

Subba's demise has been met with an outpouring of tributes from across the state, including from the Chief Minister, who expressed deep sadness and offered heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.

In a statement, the CM said, "I am deeply saddened to know about the demise of former MP, Late Shri Pahalman Subba Jyu. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, relatives, and friends during this difficult hour and offer my prayers for the departed soul to rest in eternal peace."

The CM also paid his respects to Subba at the Central Referral Hospital, describing the moment as solemn and honoring the memory of a respected individual. He also met with Subba's family and offered his condolences.

Subba's remains will be taken to Timbrbung in Soreng for his final rites. His legacy and contributions to Sikkim's political landscape will be deeply remembered.

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