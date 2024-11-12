French Ambassador Thierry Mathou met with Sikkim's Chief Secretary VB Pathak on Monday, November 11 at the Tashiling Secretariat in Gangtok. Accompanied by his spouse, Cecile Mathou, and officials from the French consulate in Kolkata, the ambassador underscored the historical and cultural bonds between France and Sikkim.

The discussions focused on expanding cooperation across various sectors. Mathou highlighted the enduring connection between France and Sikkim, referencing the influential presence of French explorer and author Alexandra David-Neel, who resided in Sikkim for nearly three years. Her experiences culminated in over 30 publications, including the renowned 1929 book Magic and Mystery in Tibet, which brought global attention to the region's mystical heritage.

Chief Secretary Pathak proposed potential areas of collaboration, emphasizing the need for solutions to mitigate Gangtok’s traffic congestion and enhance solid waste management practices. He also provided an overview of key projects currently underway in Sikkim.

The dialogue extended to include interactions with secretaries from various government departments, aiming to pave the way for future cooperative efforts.

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