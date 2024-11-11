Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang inaugurated the world’s largest Zang-dok-palri Temple at the Denjong Mindrolling Monastery on November 11, 2024, marking a historic milestone for the state.

The ceremony also included the consecration of the monastery, an event that drew attendees from across Sikkim and beyond.

Speaking at the event, CM Tamang emphasised the significance of the occasion for both Sikkim and the broader Himalayan community. He expressed his pride in witnessing the completion of the temple, which was under construction since 2017, but faced delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the challenges, the construction continued, adhering to safety protocols, culminating in this grand inauguration.

"This is not just a significant moment for Sikkim, but for the world," said Tamang. "We are blessed to have such a beautiful and grand monastery here, and I feel fortunate to be part of this historic event."



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Speaking on his government’s achievements, Tamang highlighted the focus placed on the Sangha constituency, which had been neglected under the previous Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) government. "For 25 years, the SDF never provided cabinet positions to anyone from the Sangha constituency. But in just five years, we have allocated approximately ₹150 crore to support monasteries and religious institutions, including the construction of guest houses in Bodh Gaya and many idols for temples across Sikkim," he added.

The Chief Minister also credited the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) for giving due importance to the Sangha constituency, which has seen significant development under his administration. He pointed out that Sonam Lama, the winner from the Sangha constituency, was given a cabinet rank and entrusted with one of the largest departments in Sikkim. "Sonam Lama has worked tirelessly for the betterment of the Gumpa, and his contributions have been invaluable," Tamang remarked.

Today’s event coincided with National Education Day, which commemorates the birth of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, India’s first Education Minister. Tamang acknowledged the importance of education in Sikkim’s progress, stating, “Sikkim, being a melting pot of different cultures, thrives on mutual respect and understanding across religious lines."

The Chief Minister also addressed the future of the monastery, highlighting its potential as a major tourist attraction. He assured the public that the government would expedite road construction to improve accessibility to the site. "We are committed to improving infrastructure to make the journey to this magnificent Gumpa easier for visitors," Tamang said.