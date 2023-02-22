North Sikkim on February 22 witnessed its first snowfall this morning as the area was covered in a blanket of snow.

Places like Lachung, Lachung, and upper reaches in North Sikkim received a good amount of snowfall following snowfall a severe cold wave has gripped the state of Sikkim and adjoining areas.

Following snowfall permits for tourists vehicles to Gurudongmar and its upper reaches have been stopped.

Meanwhile, in the capital Gangtok, recorded 9-degree celsius daily temperate was recorded as per Indian Meteorological Department (Sikkim).

It must be noted that for the last 48 hours, Sikkim had very cold weather and the cold has gripped the entire state.

Another aspect of snowfall is that due to snowfall tourists are attracted Sikkim is already receiving a good number of tourists and travel planners have already started receiving bookings from across the nation.

It is worth mentioning that in Sikkim, Pelling is one of the best villages where you can enjoy snowfall in the state.

The village is located at a high altitude which offers an incredible opportunity of witnessing the brilliant heritage monuments dating back to the 17th century.

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