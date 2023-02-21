Citizen Action Party has announced its list of Central Executive Council (1st Phase) in an event held at a local hotel in Saramsa.

On February 21 as many as 124 new executive members were announced which has a presence in Chief Coordinator Ganesh Rai.

The Citizen Action Party is releasing its first list of office bearers of the Party. The election for all the positions that have now been assigned was conducted as per the Constitution of the Party, which was conducted by the Election Council that was formed during the launch of the Party on 26th January 2023. Ganesh Rai, who was holding the position of Chief Coordinator, will keep holding the same post till the election of the president.

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In keeping with the ethos of collective leadership at the Party, we are hereby sharing the list of 124 office bearers who have been assigned various roles at various levels within the organization.

Further, the Election Council shall soon declare the nomination and election dates for the remaining posts within the Organization.

Chief Coordinator, Ganesh Rai post announcement is the executive party said "in just one month we have been able to announce so many executive members is a great achievement and we have been able to make a good public presence and keep all this in mind we are confident that will perform well in upcoming election which is just little more than a year away. He also said the party will full rely in crowdfunding and we will be accountable for each penny which was funded, we hold accountable."