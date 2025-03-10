The Gorkha Vidhyarthi Sangh (GVS) has officially announced the formation of its newly structured executive body at Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

The association aims to support and empower Gorkhali students pursuing higher education at the institution.

During the inaugural meeting held on campus, student representatives and faculty members discussed the objectives of GVS, which include academic guidance, cultural exchange, and a strong support system for Gorkhali students at BHU.

The organization seeks to provide a platform for students to share knowledge, support one another, and enhance personal and academic growth. GVS plans to host workshops, career counselling sessions, and cultural programs celebrating the rich heritage of the Gorkhali community.



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The executive committee, comprising students from diverse disciplines, has pledged to strengthen student welfare and foster collaboration between the university administration and Gorkhali students. Future initiatives include scholarship awareness campaigns, networking events, and partnerships with other student organizations.

GVS has invited all Gorkhali students at BHU to actively participate in its programs and contribute to a more inclusive and supportive academic environment.

Newly Appointed Executive Members:

President: Samir Tamang

Vice President: Richa Chettri

General Secretary: Arbin Bhujel

Treasurer: Sadiksha Chettri

Chief Coordinator: Prabin Dahal

Advisor: Ayush Limboo

Cultural Secretary: Anisha Sharma

Media Coordinator: Birmith Lepcha

Organizational Secretary: Kumar Pradhan