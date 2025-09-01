Grand Master Trilok Subba wins gold for Sikkim in Senior National Taekwondo Championship

Sikkim’s taekwondo icon, Grand Master Trilok Subba, has once again brought laurels to the state by clinching the gold medal in the Senior National Taekwondo Championship held in Cuttack, Odisha.

Competing in the under-60 category, the 8th Dan Black Belt champion showcased his skill and discipline to secure victory on the opening day of the prestigious tournament.

Subba overcame strong contenders from Maharashtra, West Bengal, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, further cementing his reputation as one of India’s most consistent athletes in the sport.

This triumph marks his 23rd National Gold Medal in the Taekwondo Poomsae event — a record he has maintained since 2009. For 16 consecutive years, Subba has remained undefeated in his category, setting a benchmark for perseverance and dedication for upcoming athletes in Sikkim and across the country.



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Speaking after his victory, Subba expressed gratitude for his spiritual strength. “It is very difficult to hold the national title for sixteen years in a country like India. For this difficult task, I am very grateful to Almighty Lord Sri Rajji / Sri Prannathji for His grace to empower me with good health and extraordinary willpower,” he said.

He also extended heartfelt thanks to Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang for his encouragement and support, acknowledging the Chief Minister’s personal visit and sponsorship during the championship. “I am very much grateful to Honorable Chief Minister of Sikkim Sri Prem Singh Tamang for his entire sponsorship and personal visit to support the athletes,” he noted.

Subba further credited the Sikkim Amateur Taekwondo Association (SATA) for its role in nurturing talent, thanking General Secretary Suman Tamang, President Umesh Tamang, team coach Dipen Rai, and the entire SATA family for their guidance and teamwork in achieving this milestone.

With this victory, Grand Master Trilok Subba has not only reinforced his legacy but also inspired a new generation of sportspersons in Sikkim to dream big and pursue excellence.