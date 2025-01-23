In a bid to counter the environmental strain of burgeoning tourism, a significant tree plantation drive is underway around Sikkim's iconic Tsomgo Lake.

The initiative, spearheaded by Grow-Trees.com, aims to plant an additional 50,000 trees, bringing the total to two lakh, in the region.

Tsomgo Lake, a breathtaking glacial lake nestled amidst the Himalayas, has witnessed a surge in visitors, with 2024 recording a record high of 2,628 tourists on a single day. While this influx boosts the local economy, it also exacerbates environmental concerns like pollution and habitat degradation.



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"Tourism, while a boon, can also pose a threat to delicate ecosystems," said Pradip Shah, co-founder of Grow-Trees.com. "This initiative aims to mitigate the negative impacts by enhancing the region's green cover and fostering a more sustainable tourism model."

The project focuses on planting indigenous species like Rhododendron and Silver Fir, known for their resilience in the harsh Himalayan climate. Notably, the initiative actively involves local communities, including yak herders and farmers, in the tree planting and maintenance process, providing them with additional income opportunities.