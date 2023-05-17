Hamro Sikkim Party (HSP) strongly condemned the recent decision of the Sikkim government to selectively telecast the speeches of the Governor and the Chief Minister live on the Sikkim Legislative Assembly Facebook page during the budget session.

"This move reflects a concerning trend where the government is reducing the temple of democracy, the legislative assembly, into a platform for their PR and propaganda," stated the Hamro Sikkim Party.

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In a press release, the Hamro Sikkim Party asserted that the party firmly believes in the principles of transparency, accountability, and inclusivity, which are vital for a functioning democracy.

Further, the party is deeply disheartened to witness the government's decision to exclude the speeches of opposition MLAs and other legislators from the live telecast.

"This selective approach contradicts the essence of a legislative assembly, which is meant to be a platform for open and fair debates on matters of public importance," stated the release.

Hamro Sikkim Party also demands that in this budget session, the government must also act so that the sin they have committed by allowing the dilution of the Sikkimese definition is corrected in the next session of the parliament.