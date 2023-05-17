The first day of the four-day-long Sikkim Budget session 2023-24 saw the introduction of two new Private University bills which are the Sikkim Global Technical University Bill, 2023 (Bill number 9 of 2023) and the Sikkim Organic Agriculture University Bill, 2023 ( bill number 10 of 2023) which was introduced by Education minister Kunga Nima Lepcha.

Lepcha also introduced the Sikkim National Law University (Amendment) Bill 9 of 2023 and debate and discussions will be held tomorrow.

Apart from this Sikkim Lokayukta (Amendment) Bill, 2023 which was introduced in the house on 13th March 2023 was also taken into consideration and passed today.

The objective for the establishment of the Sikkim Organic Agriculture University at Mendo Gaon, Soreng District is to provide instruction, teaching training and research in specialized fields of Agriculture, finance and management, Law, Education, various branches of Science and Technology and related subjects and make provisions for Research, advancement and dissemination of knowledge to the youth at their doorsteps;

And whereas, the Vocational and Skill Education Development Council (VSEDC), a company registered under the Companies Act, 2013 has proposed to provide Higher Education with skilled and entrepreneur courses in Sikkim through world-class infrastructure and international networking which shall catalyze not only the surrounding region but the State as a whole;

And whereas, the land for the proposed university shall be taken on a lease basis from various private landowners. Construction of the campus shall begin after the commencement of the proposed "Sikkim Organic Agriculture University Act, 2023" and completion of the land-lease registration process;

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And whereas, the proposed university shall be fully funded by VSEDC.

While the objective behind Sikkim Global Technical University at Rong, Namchi District is to provide a major boost in terms of academic upliftment in all spheres of knowledge it is essential to impart education in almost all areas including Management, Engineering, Law, Information Technology and Communication, Medical, Nursing, Insurance, Behavioral Science, Fine Arts, etc. to the youth of the said area;

And whereas, Indira Gandhi Computer Saksharta Mission an organization registered under the Indian Public Trust Act, of 1882 has proposed to establish the Sikkim Global Technical University with objectives to provide Higher Education with skilled and entrepreneurial courses in the area through world-class infrastructure and international networking which shall catalyze the whole surrounding region;

And whereas, the land for the proposed university shall be taken on a lease basis from various private landowners. Construction of the campus shall begin after the commencement of the proposed "Sikkim Global Technical University Act, 2023" and completion of the land-lease registration process;

And whereas, the proposed university shall be fully funded by IGCSM;

CM and in charge Home Department Prem Singh Tamang introduced the Sikkim Fire and Emergency Services Bill, 2023 ( Bill number 4 of 2023) and Minister Urban Development Department LB Das introduced Sikkim Non Biogegradable Garbage ( Control) ( Repealing) Bill 2023.

Earlier before the budget Session Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya presented the budget speech and highlighted the notable achievements of the government over the past five years. Said he is confident that the budget will pave the way for a brighter future for the state and looking forward to working with all together to make a vision reality and wish the budget session be fruitful and productive.

Meanwhile, CM Prem Singh Tamang presented the Budget first stage shared budgetary profile for the financial year 2023-24. Against a gross expenditure provision of 12146.51 crore, (Rupees twelve thousand one hundred forty-six crore and fifty-one lakh) the net outgo comes to 11806.51 crore (Rupees eleven thousand eight hundred six crores and fifty-one lakh) after taking into account recoveries amounting to 340.00 crore (Rupees three hundred forty crore).

The fiscal deficit remains in adherence to the fiscal management targets set in the Sikkim Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2010, i.e. not more than 3 % of GSDP and 0.4% of GSDP linked to certain Power Sector reforms as recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission. Besides, per the under the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment, the Government of India has allowed financial assistance in the form of 50-year interest-free loans upto 1% of GSDP over and above the normal borrowing ceiling.