Hamro Sikkim Party (HSP) president Bhaichung Bhutia on January 2 vowed to resolve issues like Social Justice and Equality, Inner Line Permit, and Article 371 F in 2023.

Bhutia said that the party has made a resolution to provide a true alternative/Vikalpa to the people of Sikkim.

''Our resolutions stem from the need to eradicate certain prevailing social issues in Sikkim. It is 2023 and still, we are unable to resolve basic issues like poor road conditions which causes many lives, No 24hrs electricity, poor education, unemployment, crime, corruption, etc,'' he said in an official statement.

He said that these issues are perennial but basic in any society, yet our politicians have failed to solve them, adding, ''This is because we have elected incompetent and corrupt politicians into positions of power''.

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''When these elected representatives are unable to provide solutions to such basic social needs, how can they solve bigger political issues? Sikkim's politics continues to be affected by three important legacy issues which remain unresolved since 1975. These issues have not been resolved since our ‘traditional politicians' continue to profit from vote bank politics and they don't have the willpower,'' he added.

As per Bhutia legacy issues are Social Justice and Equality, Inner Line Permit, and Article 371 F.

He further said that the reservation of seats for the Sikkimese Nepali community and the Limboo-Tamang community is a glaring issue that remains unresolved. In the recently held Panchayat elections, the reservation for the Bhutia-Lepcha community also received a big blow. Everyone's rights are being crushed.

As per him, resolving these long-existing issues doesn't appear to be of interest to these so-called ‘traditional politicians', nor are they capable of doing so.

''Hamro Sikkim Party and I have taken a resolution that we will permanently provide a solution to the issue of community-based reservations if we are elected into power in 2024. We promise to deliver a solution that will be fair to all pertaining communities without taking away anyone's due rights,'' he added.

Commenting on the Inner-Line Permit (ILP), Bhutia said it is extremely essential in Sikkim to rid itself of problems such as crime, illegal influx, falsification of documents, unemployment rate.

''All political parties have supported our demand for installing an ILP in Sikkim but till now no concrete action. Sikkim has witnessed a record increase in voters. Who will these ‘new voters' vote for? Of course for these ‘traditional parties and politicians'!'' he added.

Hamro Sikkim Party remains committed to the ILP and we have taken a resolution to implement it. We would like to reiterate that the ILP is not meant as an act to exclude anyone in Sikkim. The ILP is to protect all communities living in Sikkim for their safety and security.

Sikkim's political autonomy stems from its status as a protected state under Article 371F of the Indian constitution. Hamro Sikkim Party has taken a resolution to uphold and follow Article 371F in letter and spirit, he said.

''If you are all in agreement with our resolutions to tackle these three legacy issues, then I wish to invite all our people and ‘clean politicians' in our state to join Hamro Sikkim Party in helping to achieve our resolutions. Everyone is welcome to join Hamro Sikkim Party, except on the condition that no one should join us for greed or possessing any history of criminal or corrupt activities,'' he said.

He further urged to join him he said, '' With this, I would like to announce that Hamro Sikkim Party will begin its ‘𝗦𝗶𝗸𝗸𝗶𝗺 𝗔𝘄𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗠𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁' the motto of ‘𝗨𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗦𝗶𝗸𝗸𝗶𝗺𝗲𝘀𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗨𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗦𝗶𝗸𝗸𝗶𝗺'. We will go to every house to create awareness about our three resolutions and offer them assurance to solve their day-to-day issues. Only a true alternative can offer true solutions and not these ‘traditional politicians''.