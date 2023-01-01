Six boxers from Sikkim have been selected and are representing the state in the ongoing 6th Elite Men's National Boxing Championship, said Sikkim Amateur Boxing Association (SABA).

The championship is being held at CCS, Haryana Agricultural University, Hissar and it started from December 31st, 2022 to January 5th, 2023.

This is the last calendar event of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) for the financial year, 2022-23, organized by the BFI in association with the Haryana Boxing Sangh.

AIBA 1st Star Coach, Shri Anoj Pradhan is escorting the Sikkim Team as coach cum manager for the championship.

The names of the boxers are Punzal Pradhan in 48 kg wt. category, Krishna Kailash Rai in 51 kg wt.category, Binod Gurung in 57 kg wt.category, Rudra Bdr. Chettri in 60 kg wt.category, Prabesh Tamang in 67 kg wt. category and Sahil Gurung in the 71 kg wt. category.

The boxers were selected from Gangtok and Namchi and the team had reached the venue on December 30th.

Earlier in December, SABA had also selected four junior boxers to represent the state in the 4th Jr. Boys National Boxing Championship – 2022 which was scheduled to be held at Indoor Hall Patliputra, Sports Complex in Bihar's Patna from December 17-22nd December 2022.

Sunita Chettri, High-Performance Boxing Head Coach under KICE was escorting the Sikkim Team as a Women’s coach, and Arun Dagar, financial advisor of SABA was a team manager.

Jaslal Pradhan, SABA President was nominated as the Chairman of the selection committee by the Boxing Federation of India (BFE).

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