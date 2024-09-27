Heavy rains in Sikkim over the last three days have triggered multiple landslides in several areas and caused significant damage to the old Rang-Rang bridge, considered the gateway to the northern part of the state, officials said on Friday.

With the bridge down, Mangan district headquarters is cut off from the rest of the state. The alternative route via Dzongu is also blocked due to damage to the Sankhalang bridge last year. The district administration is currently assessing the damage and working to restore connectivity as soon as possible, they said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the state over the next two days, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall.



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Meanwhile, the Executive Engineer of National Highway Division No. IX on September 23 confirmed that temporary restoration work at Sheti Jhora (NH Chainage 6.700 Km) and near Selfie Dara (NH Chainage 8.000 Km) has been completed. As a result, vehicular movement resumed as of 3:30 PM today, with vehicles weighing up to 8 tons permitted to pass.

However, Highway Administrator Ramen Mondal, in a formal notification under the National Highway (Land & Highway) Act 2022, cautioned that traffic will remain limited to a single-lane at the 26.100 Km mark. To manage this situation, traffic police have been stationed at key points to oversee smooth movement and prevent congestion.