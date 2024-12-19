The Sikkim Football Association takes great pleasure in bringing to the notice of all our stakeholders, and well-wishers that pursuant to the performances of our women's team in the 2023-24 Hero National Football Championship, the team has reached the position of qualification for the upcoming 38th National Games to be hosted in Haldwani, Uttarakhand.

With the sheer will and determination of our young women who have displayed the sheer grit and desire exemplified by the winning mentality, these women have done what no other footballer in Sikkim has been able to do, which is to be in contention to be called "National Level Footballers".



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It is a commonly misplaced notion that anyone going for the National Football Championships across genders and age categories are dubbed National Level Footballers. However it is a qualifying tournament, and a veil never before pierced by any team in Sikkim's footballing history.

We take this opportunity to thank and give credit to Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Prem Singh Tamang (Goley) and Hon’ble Madam Smt. Krishna Kumari Rai for their unwavering support and encouragement to sports and the development of football in Sikkim.

We congratulate each and every person that has made this dream come true, and wish our young women the best of luck for their bright futures.