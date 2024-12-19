India and China have signed a six-point agreement which opened the way for the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and Nathula border trade.

The agreement also addresses other critical areas such as cross-border river cooperation, marking a major step forward in rebuilding trust between the two nations.

This development emerged from the 23rd round of Special Representative (SR) talks held in Beijing, where India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi engaged in detailed discussions. The talks, held after a five-year hiatus, signal a renewed commitment to easing tensions and enhancing collaboration.



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“This was the first meeting of Special Representatives since the 2020 clashes in the western sectors of the India-China border regions,” stated the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Notably, the discussions reaffirmed the implementation of the October 2024 disengagement agreement, which has facilitated increased patrolling and operational activities in the border areas.

Among the key outcomes of the talks was a mutual agreement to strengthen cross-border exchanges and cooperation. According to the MEA, “Both sides agreed to continue promoting Indian pilgrimages to Tibet, cross-border river collaboration, and Nathula border trade.”

On the same Chief Secretary VB Pathak shared "We are waiting for notifications as the talk has already happened, now we just await official notification on the same"