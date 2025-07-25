Illegal cattle transport busted in South Sikkim, animals in dire state

An illegal transportation of cattle was caught in South Sikkim, on July 25, raising serious concerns about animal welfare and law violations.

The incident took place near the Melli area when members of the local NGO Help for Voices Melli alerted the police about suspicious movement of cattle in a vehicle.

According to reports, a utility vehicle bearing registration number SK01D-3907 was seen moving towards Namchi from Paiyong in a suspicious manner.

Members of the NGO noticed that the vehicle appeared to be carrying livestock and immediately contacted the Melli Police Station.

After being put under surveillance, the vehicle was intercepted by the Mamring Police and later handed over to the Melli Police Station. Upon inspection, five cattle were found inside the vehicle in extremely poor condition. One cow had a broken horn, and a young male calf had reportedly been trampled by the other animals due to overcrowding and lack of space. The condition of all five animals was described as "pathetic" and "inhumane" by eyewitnesses.



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The cattle were later handed over to Mr. Sidhant Pradhan, Deputy Director of Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services (AH&VS), as per the instructions of the Station House Officer (SHO), Melli PS. The handover took place in the presence of veterinary officer Dr. Thering Yongchen Bhutia and other local witnesses including Anju Chetti, Sashi Chattri, and Diki Jana Bhatia.

The NGO submitted a formal complaint to the SHO of Melli Police Station, pointing out multiple legal violations. They demanded that strict action be taken against the driver, vehicle owner, and supporting staff involved in this illegal transportation.

The NGO highlighted several violations related to the illegal transportation of cattle. Firstly, there was no valid certificate of fitness issued by a registered veterinarian, which is a mandatory requirement for transporting animals. Secondly, the vehicle lacked a special license from the transport officer as required under the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988. Thirdly, the transportation took place during nighttime hours, which goes against Rule 12 of the Transport on Foot Rules, 2001 that restricts the movement of livestock after dark to ensure their safety. In addition, the vehicle did not have a first-aid kit on board, which is essential during the transportation of live animals. Most concerning was the clear evidence of cruelty and inhumane treatment observed in the condition of the cattle.

According to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960, and other related laws, the transportation of animals must follow strict rules to ensure their safety and well-being. However, this incident clearly violated many of those laws.