IMD issues 'Orange' alert as heavy rains set to batter Sikkim till August 4

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Gangtok, has issued a special weather bulletin forecasting intense and prolonged rainfall across Sikkim from July 29 to August 4, 2025.

The bulletin warns of fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rain with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall due to a favorable wind pattern and increased moisture flow from the Bay of Bengal.

All districts, including Gangtok, Gyalshing, Mangan, Namchi, Pakyong and Soreng are expected to be affected. The IMD has placed several days under Orange and Yellow alerts, indicating significant weather-related risks.

On July 29, an Orange warning is in place for Gangtok, Gyalshing, Mangan, Namchi, and Pakyong, forecasting heavy rain between 7-11 cm at one or two places. Soreng is under a Yellow alert on the same day.



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On July 30, Namchi and Pakyong remain under Yellow warning. For August 1, the Yellow alert extends to Gangtok, Gyalshing, and Mangan. A more severe Orange warning is issued for August 2 and 3, with heavy to very heavy rainfall (7–20 cm) predicted in Gangtok, Mangan, Namchi, and Pakyong. Gyalshing and Soreng will also receive heavy rainfall.

The forecast for August 4 continues the Orange warning for all six districts.

The Meteorological Centre has flagged the possibility of localized flooding, waterlogging in low-lying areas, and landslides or mudslides; a common threat in Sikkim’s mountainous terrain. Disruption of road transport is anticipated due to blocked routes and poor visibility caused by valley fog and intense downpours. Aviation services could also face setbacks, including delayed or cancelled flights due to reduced visibility.

Horticulture and standing crops are at risk, especially in rural areas, while vulnerable structures may suffer damage. The IMD has also not ruled out the possibility of flash floods in some regions.