Sikkim CM chairs first meet of tansformative think tank ITS

The first official meeting of the Institute for Transforming Sikkim (ITS) was held today at the Chief Minister’s official residence, marking a milestone in Sikkim’s push for strategic and sustainable development.

The ITS has been envisioned as a dedicated think tank to spearhead innovation-driven growth and cross-sectoral transformation in the state. During the inaugural session, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang welcomed CP Sharma as the newly appointed Vice Chairman of the institute, alongside other key dignitaries and officials.



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“This inaugural meeting marked a significant step towards realising our collective vision of a progressive and self-reliant Sikkim,” the Chief Minister shared in a Facebook post.

Discussions focused on framing the institute’s roadmap, setting immediate priorities, and fostering collaborative efforts among stakeholders to ensure the effective rollout of innovative solutions.

Expressing confidence in the team, the CM said ITS would play a crucial role in shaping forward-looking policies aligned with the aspirations of Sikkimese people and the state’s holistic development goals.