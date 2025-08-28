India Today Mood of the Nation Poll: Sikkim’s Prem Singh Tamang is best-performing CM among small states

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has emerged as the best-performing Chief Minister among small states in the latest India Today Mood of the Nation (MOTN) poll conducted in August 2025. The survey, which covered states with less than 10 Lok Sabha seats, placed Tamang ahead of his counterparts from Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Meghalaya, and Mizoram in terms of public satisfaction.

According to the findings, 53.9 per cent of respondents in Sikkim expressed satisfaction with Tamang’s performance, placing him comfortably at the top of the list. However, the figure marked a decline from MOTN Feb 2025, when his approval stood at 62 per cent. Despite this dip, Tamang continues to lead by a wide margin over other chief ministers in the category.

In Arunachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Pema Khandu secured the second spot, with 41.6 per cent of respondents backing his leadership. His rating saw only a marginal change compared to MOTN Feb 2025, when 42 per cent had expressed satisfaction. Tripura’s Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha followed closely with 40.4 per cent, showing a slight increase from 39 per cent in MOTN Feb 2025.

Meghalaya’s Conrad Sangma received the approval of 38.6 per cent of respondents, up marginally from 38 per cent in MOTN Feb 2025.



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Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma stood at 38.4 per cent, also reflecting a narrow rise from 38 per cent earlier this year.

The survey clarified that respondents were asked to evaluate their own chief minister’s performance. For instance, out of 300 respondents sampled in Sikkim, 53.9 per cent said they were satisfied with Prem Singh Tamang’s governance. Similarly, in Arunachal Pradesh, 41.6 per cent of 300 respondents supported Pema Khandu’s performance.

The findings highlight a mixed trend across small states, with most leaders registering only marginal gains, while Tamang remains the strongest performer despite a noticeable drop compared to MOTN Feb 2025.

The Mood of the Nation poll is a legacy of India Today, which started in 2001 as a biannual survey. Conducted around Republic Day and Independence Day every year, the survey has since served as one of India’s most rigorous and widely cited gauges of public opinion, covering issues of politics, governance, and leadership. Now in its 46th edition, the poll continues to map the shifting pulse of Indian politics, reflecting both national sentiment and regional realities.