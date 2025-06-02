A catastrophic landslide, driven by incessant heavy rainfall, struck an Indian Army camp in Chaten, situated in the district of Lachen, Sikkim, on the evening of 1 June 2025.

The landslide, occurring around 7:00 PM, has resulted in significant loss and prompted an immediate response from army personnel. The Indian Army swiftly initiated rescue operations to manage the consequences of this natural disaster.

The Indian Army reported that four individuals were rescued with minor injuries.

Among the missing are Lt Col Pritpal Sandhu (GSO-I), his wife Sqn Ldr Arati B Sandhu (Retd), daughter Amaira Sandhu, Sub Dharamveer, Sep Sainudheen P K, and Sep Sunilal Muchahary; while the deceased include Lance Naik Manish Thakur, Havaldar Lakhwinder Singh, and porter Abhishek Lakra.

The army has communicated its deepest sympathies to the families of the deceased and is providing necessary support during this challenging time.



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Rescue operations continue under difficult circumstances as teams work tirelessly to locate and save the six remaining personnel who are yet to be found. The terrain's challenging nature, compounded by adverse weather conditions, poses significant obstacles for the rescuers. Nonetheless, the rescue teams remain resolute in their efforts to bring the missing personnel to safety.

The Indian Army's commitment to the safety and well-being of its personnel is evident in its rapid response and ongoing operations. The efforts underscore the army's resilience and dedication to duty despite the formidable challenges posed by natural calamities.

In the aftermath of the landslide, the Indian Army continues to express its solidarity with the affected families. Every possible measure is being taken to ensure the well-being of the bereaved families, reflecting the army's steadfast support structure.

This incident highlights the unpredictable nature of the region's weather patterns and the inherent risks faced by military personnel stationed in remote areas. The Indian Army's response exemplifies its preparedness and commitment to overcoming adversity while safeguarding its members.