To support the health and well-being of remote communities, the Indian Army’s Trishakti Corps provided essential medical care in the border villages of Gnathang and Zuluk, East Sikkim.

Army doctors conducted dental check-ups, electrocardiograms (ECGs), and distributed free medicines to local residents.

The medical outreach comes shortly after Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh, on October 12, 2024, virtually dedicated 75 Border Roads Organisation (BRO) infrastructure projects to the nation, valued at Rs 2,236 crore.

These projects, including 22 roads and 51 bridges, are spread across 11 states and Union Territories, with six key projects located in Sikkim.



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The Kupup-Sherathang Road, serving as a critical link between Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg and Zuluk, was one of the significant projects inaugurated from the Headquarters of Trishakti Corps in Sukna, West Bengal.

Raksha Mantri described these developments as a reflection of the Government’s dedication to strengthening border infrastructure, enhancing defence preparedness, and ensuring socio-economic progress.

"India will be one of the safest and strongest nations in the times to come," he affirmed during the virtual ceremony.