Heavy torrential rains were witnessed across Sikkim on 16 Jun 2023. As a result of this, approximately 3500 tourists were stranded due to the landslides and washing away of a bridge near Chungthang in North Sikkim.

Troops of Trishakti Corps, Indian Army and personnel of Border Roads Organisation swung into action and worked overnight in heavy rains and inclement weather to create a temporary crossing over the flash flood area to facilitate rescue of tourists.

The tourists were extended help to cross over the river and were provided with hot meals, tentage and medical support.

Also Read: Sikkim: Incessant rainfall disrupts road connectivity; 2,475 tourists including 60 students stranded in Mangan

Over 2000 tourists have been rescued till 1500 hours on June 17, 2023. Efforts are on to restore the road connectivity, while the evacuation of tourists would continue. Tents are being set up and mdical aid posts have been set up.

The tourists will be provided with all assistance until the route is cleared for their further journey.

Indian Army, while guarding the border in Super High-Altitude areas of the Himalayas, remains proactive in providing assistance to tourists and local population.

On the otherhand, the District Administration is being continuously directed by the state government and all preparations were made accordingly in the evening of 16th June, 2023. Personnel from QRT (DDMA), Sikkim Police, GREF, BRO, ITBP, Army, Travel Agency Association Sikkim has been deployed for evacuation.

A tentative number of 19 buses has been pressed into relief action along with 70 small vehicles as of yet.

Till the time of reporting, three buses and 2 light vehicles carrying 123 passengers/ tourists have so far been evacuated and moved towards Gangtok further more buses and vehicles are being arranged and are en route.

Two log Bridges being constructed over the landslide area by the public and Panchayats have been reported as of yet.



