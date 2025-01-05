Indian Army troops rescued seven civilians stranded near Yumthang Valley, North Sikkim, after their vehicle broke down in extreme weather conditions. The incident occurred at an altitude of 12,000 feet, where temperatures plummeted to dangerously low levels.



The Army's timely intervention ensured the safety of the civilians, who were provided with essential assistance to navigate the challenging environment. This act of service underscores the Army's dedication to the well-being of people in remote and inhospitable terrains.



In a separate humanitarian effort earlier on January 4, the Indian Army extended vital support to local graziers and their livestock at an altitude of 18,000 feet in North Sikkim. The Army's assistance to the community, despite the harsh terrain and freezing conditions, highlights its compassion and resolve to serve the nation.





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