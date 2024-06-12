In a remarkable display of resilience and dedication, the Trishakti Corps Specialist Eagles team of the Indian Army successfully recovered a civilian truck that had been blocking a crucial road in North Sikkim.

The challenging operation underscores the team's commitment to overcoming tough terrains and adverse conditions.

Sikkim has been grappling with severe disruptions following heavy rainfall, leading to numerous landslides at several key locations.

The Indian Army's efforts in these rescue operations are vital for maintaining connectivity and ensuring the safety of the region's residents. Each rescue highlights the indomitable spirit and unwavering dedication of the Indian Army in the face of nature's challenges.

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