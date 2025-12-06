Interpol issues red notice against Sikkim woman in Tiger–Pangolin smuggling case

An Interpol Red Notice has been issued at India’s request against Yangchen Lachungpa, a North Sikkim native, in connection with an alleged wildlife trafficking network involving tiger and pangolin derivatives.

Issued on October 2, 2025, the notice states she is wanted for prosecution under a case registered at the Satpura Tiger Reserve in Sohagpur, Hoshangabad, Madhya Pradesh, dating back to July 2015.

She faces charges under the Wildlife Protection Act for allegedly participating in the trade of tiger bones, pangolin scales and other animal parts.



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According to the case summary, Lachungpa allegedly provided shelter to accused trafficker Jaiy Tamang in New Delhi, and her mobile phone was allegedly used to facilitate the illegal trade. Interpol’s record mentions links to other accused, including individuals arrested in Nepal.

A total of 27 people, including Lachungpa, have been arrested in the case, authorities note.

The notice records that Lachungpa was arrested on September 15, 2017 by the Madhya Pradesh State Tiger Strike Force and released on bail granted by a court in East Sikkim. She has reportedly not appeared before the court since, prompting initiation of a proclamation proceeding to declare her absconding.

Authorities in Madhya Pradesh have filed the charge sheet, while the District Magistrate Court in Sohagpur continues to hear the case. The Interpol notice records that she is believed to be associated with an organised trafficking network.