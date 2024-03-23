The Joint Action Council on March 23 convened to announce its comprehensive agenda for the year 2024, aptly titled "Sikkim First Always." The event saw the convergence of political leaders, activists and advocates dedicated to advancing the state's socio-political prospect.

Chaired by Dilu Sharma, the General Secretary of the Joint Action Council and co-convened by Santosh Gautam and Deepak Tewari, the gathering commenced with a warm welcome address.

Central to the agenda were crucial topics aimed at addressing the evolving needs and challenges facing Sikkim. Political parties took the platform to express their stance on various key agendas, including the amendment of the Finance Act to accommodate the expansion of the Sikkimese definition, reservation of one hundred percent seats in the State Assembly for Sikkimese and the granting of tribal status to overlooked communities.

Moreover, discussions were held on the intricacies of managing Sikkim's rapidly changing population demography and combatting instances of political violence within the state. Participants also scrutinized the efficacy of Article 371F in safeguarding Sikkim's distinct identity and autonomy.

Samso Subba, the General Secretary, extended a vote of thanks to all participants for their valuable contributions highlighting the importance of collaborative efforts in driving positive change for Sikkim.