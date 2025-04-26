The much-awaited Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through Sikkim’s Nathula Pass is set to commence in August this year, offering pilgrims a sacred journey amidst the majestic Himalayas.

The Ministry of External Affairs, which organizes the Yatra, has officially opened applications through the portal kmy.gov.in. The selection of Yatris will be conducted through a fair, computer-generated, random, and gender-balanced process to ensure transparency and equal opportunity.

The Nathula route, renowned for its scenic beauty and relatively shorter journey compared to other traditional routes, has been cleared for the pilgrimage, much to the joy of devotees. Traditionally, the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is conducted between June and August, and this year’s Yatra is expected to draw a large number of applicants.



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Pilgrims are advised to carefully go through the guidelines and eligibility criteria before applying. The administration has stressed on physical fitness as a key requirement given the high-altitude and challenging terrain.

Further details regarding batch schedules, medical checkups, and logistics are expected to be released soon.